So People DO Still Read The Village Voice (Online, At Least)

The Village Voice must get tired of those, “Does anyone still read The Village Voice?” cracks.



In fact, Voice editor-in-chief Tony Ortega just shot one down earlier today on Twitter.

@mattchesmore tweeted: “Does anyone still read the Village Voice? This isn’t a bit. Seriously, who still reads the Voice? And why? #whataboutnypress“

“I guess so,” @VoiceTonyO replied. “June biggest reader month in history, actually.”

So tell us, Tony, exactly how much traffic did villagevoice.com get last month?

A little over 23 million total page views, which beat its previous monthly record of 10.3 million pageviews in January of this year, he told us in an email.

Ortega also pointed out that Village Voice Media, which owns 13 alternative newsweeklies in addition to The Voice, had its biggest traffic month across all the company’s websites in June, bringing in more than 68 million page views (which means the Voice accounted for about a third of those).

Not bad for free weekly newspapers, but to put it in perspective, Gawker Media, for instance, was doing a little under 400 million monthly page views last we checked.

The Voice, however, still seems to be blowing other alt-weeklies out of the water.

Ortega didn’t know how many uniques villagevoice.com had in June, but according to Compete, which measures U.S. web traffic, it brought in 836,208 in May, compared (by our own random context-seeking) with 510,684 for LA Weekly; 260,740 for Chicago Reader; 166,578 for The Austin Chronicle; and 86,133 for the New York Press.

Check out the comparison chart below:

