Literally, there were reports yesterday that the UK could soon halt its version of quantitative easing, and maybe begin to think about raising interest rates sometime next year. Ha!



After today’s ugly GDP report, its obvious: The UK will keep buying bonds from itself. That’s why the pound is slumping. The inflation train must continue

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.