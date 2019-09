This morning markets opened up significantly higher on the back of renewed confidence in Europe and Asia, and their indices performing well.



But now, with only markets in the Americas open, the rally isn’t holding up.

Dow up 0.62%

NASDAQ up 0.51%

S&P 500 up 0.72%

