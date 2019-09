Sorry if we got your hopes up that there’d be a big short-covering rally in Citi shares today. We were intrigued by the theory that hedge funds had mis-played the preferred-to-common arbitrage, and would be forced to unwind their common shorts. Alas, no. Or at least not yet. Citi shares are off another 18% today, down to just $1.25.



