So Much For Paula Deen's Book Being An Amazon Bestseller: It's No Longer Being Published

It’s hard to imagine how things can get much worse for Paula Deen.



One of the few aspects of her business that seemed to remain standing after the racism scandal blew up last week was her line of cookbooks.

Her new book, “Paula Deen’s New Testament: 250 Recipes, All Lightened Up,” was due out in October and held the top spot on Amazon’s bestseller list earlier this week. Now, Ballantine Books has announced that it is dropping the title.

The publisher, which is part of book giant Random House, issued a brief statement on Friday, saying “After careful consideration, Ballantine Books has made the difficult decision to cancel the publication of Paula Deen’s New testament: 250 favourite Recipes, All Lightened Up.”

The new book was supposed to be the first in a five-book deal that has now been called off, according to NPR. Deen’s literary agent, Janis Donnaud, told NPR that she is “confident that these books will be published and that we will have a new publisher,” but declined to say whether any other publishers had expressed interest.

Random House joins about a dozen other companies that have distanced themselves from Deen in the midst of the scandal.

