So Much For "Pass This Bill Now": Senate Won't Act On Obama's Jobs Plan Before October

Photo: AP Photo/Charles Dharapak

Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said the upper chamber won’t take up President Barack Obama’s jobs bill until the next legislative work period which begins in October — at earliest.Obama has repeatedly called on Congress to take up his jobs plan immediately — saying there should be “No games. No politics. No delays.”



Reid’s lack of urgency is surprising, given how central the jobs plan has become to Obama’s political fortunes.

Reid has said the Senate has other priorities over the next two weeks — including more funding for FEMA disaster relief, and extension of a key highway bill and the passage of trade agreements. The Senate must also act along with the House to fund the government into the next fiscal year, which begins on October 1.

Asked yesterday if he thought Obama’s proposal could pass, Reid told reporters that “We’ll see — probably at a later time,” according to Fox News.

