This morning looked so bright after the positive results for JPMorgan, but doubts over those earnings and other bearish views are pushing markets lower this morning.



NASDAQ down 1.15%

S&P 500 down 1.11%

And the Dow, now down 1.04%:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.