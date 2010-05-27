So Much For Atlantic Media's New Business Website

Last fall, Atlantic Media hired Slate founder Michael Kinsely to launch a new business news website for the company, publisher of The Atlantic Monthly.Then in January, Kinsley bailed on the project.



And now it looks like the plans for the new site are dead in the water.

Jeff Bercovici reports:

“Yes, it’s on hold for now but we are still committed to doing it, possibly pushing it to next year,” Justin Smith, the president of Atlantic Media, tells me via email. “The honest reason is that a lot of management bandwidth (me, David Bradley) has been eaten up by the upcoming relaunch of our National Journal brand, so we’ve put it on the backburner for now.” (National Journal is reorganising its editorial operations and putting more of its online content outside the pay wall, reportedly in a bid to compete more effectively against Politico.)

…

Although the plan was initially to replace Kinsley, that never happened, leaving his No. 2, Adam Pasick, who came to Atlantic Media from Reuters, to head it up. But with the project on ice, Pasick is leaving: He recently accepted a job as managing editor of New York magazine’s website.

