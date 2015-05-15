So many people want honey on tap from a Flow Hive that the website has crashed

So many people tried to get their own Flow Hive when it went on sale today that the website for the Australian honey bee farming invention crashed.

“Due to high demand, our shop is crashing intermittently,” Flow Hive said on its Facebook page. “We have 1,000 people there right now. We’ll have this fixed very soon!”

The bee hives, which siphon off the golden honey without disturbing the bees, raised more than $US12 million ($AU15.375 million) on the crowdfunding platform Indiegogo.

Inventors Cedar Anderson and his father Stuart, from Byron Bay on the NSW far north coast, had hoped to raise $US70,000.

Today, sales opened and Flow Hive was offering a coupon code “10 per cent” during checkout for a discount applicable to any order for the next seven days.

The top of the range hive costs $660.

Later on Facebook, Flow Hive said: “Ok, we are back! We have upgraded the server and the shop is stable.”

