So Long, Stalwart Yahoo Shareholder And Defender, Gordy Crawford

Gordy Crawford, the manager behind huge Yahoo shareholder Capital Research and Management, is retiring.



Under Crawford’s guidance, Capital once owned as much as 16% of Yahoo. It still owns a big stake, but not as big.

Crawford wasn’t an aggressive shareholder in the mould of Dan Loeb, but he agitated in his own way.

His frustration with Yahoo cofounder Jerry Yang led to Yang’s resignation as CEO back in 2008.

