So Jony Ive Tipped Off His Pal, Marissa Mayer, On The Changes Coming To iOS 7, Right?

Yesterday, Apple re-launched its operating system for iPhones and iPads as iOS 7.



In terms of look and feel, iOS 7 is a departure from previous iOS versions.

The colours, fonts, and icons are all different.

But maybe the changes all seemed familiar to you.

If so, you’re probably someone who uses the Yahoo Weather app on your iPhone.

Check it out.

Here’s Yahoo Weather:

iTunesAnd here’s iOS 7:

The font, the font size, the transparency layer…they look very similar, no?

One more time.

Here’s Yahoo Weather…

And here’s iOS 7 weather app:

So, here’s the funny thing.

Everyone knew Apple’s iOS 7 redesign was coming, and that it would be a big change.

But very few people (other than maybe 9to5Mac’s Mark Gurman), knew exactly what it would look like when launched.

It seems to pretty obvious to us that Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer was one of those people.

It seems pretty obvious to us, that, before Yahoo launched Yahoo Weather in April, Mayer had a very good idea of what iOS 7 would look like, and was therefore able to design an app that looked exactly like it would belong.

It seems pretty obvious to us that this happened because Apple design boss Jony Ive tipped off Mayer (Probably amidst formal partnership talks between Apple and Yahoo).

This makes sense!

The two of them are buds.

Here they are at dinner together in January…

This is why Yahoo’s board hired a world famous, hyper-social, much-admired-in-the-industry Google executive to be its CEO.

She’s got the connections and the ability to execute on what she learns from them!

