SO JEALOUS RIGHT NOW: Thanks To Google, Kansas City Is About To Get Internet 100 Times Faster Than What The Rest Of Us Have

Google fibre launches in Kansas City tomorrow.



Google claims the fibre connection will provide Internet speeds 100 times faster than broadband, the way most Americans connect to the Internet.

A bunch of Kansas City-based entrepreneurial groups, including Pipeline, BetaBlox, FiberKC and the Bioscience & Technology Business centre, are hoping the super fast connection will inspire the creation of new tech startups in the area.

Meanwhile, the rest of us are just jealous.

Here’s a promo video Google put together to celebrate Kansas City’s lucky day.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

