It Turns Out Facebook's Mobile Ads Are Clicked On Much More Than Its Web Ads

According to Tech Crunch, new numbers show Facebook mobile ads are even more effective than its web ads. This data was not available in the past because Facebook just last month allowed advertisers to buy ads exclusively on mobile.(It’s worth noting that the ad companies that provided the data to TechCrunch—TBG Digital, AdParlor, and Spruce Media—sell Facebook ads, so they have a stake in making the platform seem appealing.)



In a review of 278,389,453 sponsored stories, which are the spots that show up in users’ News Feeds, TBG Digital found:

– Mobile sponsored stories had a clickthrough rate (the number of clicks divided by the number of impressions) of 1.14%, which amounts to $.86 per click.

– Web sponsored stories (counting only the ads that show up in the News Feed, not in the sidebar) had a clickthrough rate of 0.588%, which amounts to $.63 cost per click.

For Facebook, that means that per 1,000 impressions, it earns $9.86 on mobile ads and $3.62 on web ads.

This is great news for Facebook and its investors. AdParlor’s CEO Hussein Fazal told TechCrunch that advertisers are “lining up to buy them.”

Mobile ads have a higher clickthrough rate than desktop ads in part because the News Feed is the only thing you see on Facebook’s mobile platform. There’s no room for an ad sidebar on your smartphone screen. That fact originally worried investors, since less ad space means less ad revenue in general. For now, it means that each mobile ad gets more clicks.

