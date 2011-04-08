So Is The Consumer Spending Slowdown Already Over?

Photo: AP

Q1 GDP estimates have been revised down quite a bit from their initial heights thanks to moderating consumer spending.Well, now it’s picking back up.



AP:

Revenue reports Thursday from retailers from Costco to Victoria’s Secret extend the streak of strong spending from late last year and suggest that an improving economy and recent job growth are outweighing pressure from higher pump prices.

Retailers collectively saw a 2 per cent increase over last March, the International Council of Shopping centres said. That compares with expectations for flat revenue or a small decline.

The increase is better than it looks because this year’s late Easter depressed results by 3 to 5 percentage points, analysts say.

Read the whole thing >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.