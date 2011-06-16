So I Guess No One Cares About The Cell Phone-Cancer Link

After the WHO warning on cell phone use and increased possible cancer risk made headlines, I naturally assumed Steve Jobs and the CEOs of the nation’s largest mobile phone operators would be subject to an angry outcry — and a 21st century televised Salem witch trial.



We would throw all of our phones into a massive beach bonfire (an eco-friendly bonfire, somehow!) and vow to go back to the innocent days of face-to-face communication and corded phones.

But the general reaction from smartphone users has been a shrug and a, “Well, I don’t talk on the phone much anyway” or a “Something’s gotta get you eventually!”

Tech bloggers didn’t really care.

Consumer advocates seemed not to care.

Ralph Nader — where was he on this issue?

President Obama didn’t seem to mind — he didn’t deliver a prime-time Oval Office address to warn Americans to keep their iPhones at a safe distance from soft grey matter. And if the White House’s Flickr stream is any indication, he still rocks a BlackBerry holster.

I didn’t care either: as I write this, my iPhone is nestled deep in my front jeans pocket, blasting all sorts of electromagnetic energy into regions of my body that haven’t yet had time to co-evolve (and cope) with smartphone radio waves.

Can’t do any harm, right?

— provided by Outlaw

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.