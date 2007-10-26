So, How Was MSN's Q3? AOL Should be Proud

The worst-performing division at turbocharged global behemoth Microsoft (MSFT) is–you guessed it–online services. But the news this quarter is actually not uniformly bad:

Advertising revenue rose 25% on an organic basis, 33% with half-quarter contribution from aQuantive. This is a deceleration from last quarter’s 33%, which is bad, but the absolute growth rate wasn’t horrible. Yahoo, for example, grew only 12% (though revenue on Yahoo’s own properties grew 20%-30%).

Display advertising rose 23%, which also isn’t bad. That’s about in line with Yahoo.

Operating loss swelled again, to 39% of revenue, or $264 million, but this included non-cash intangibles from aQuantive. Strip out those, and the organic operating loss was 31% of revenue, or $206 million. Now Microsoft’s online business is only losing $800 million a year!

Bottom line, revenue is growing, and operating loss–finally–is shrinking in absolute terms and as a percentage of revenue. All is not good, but perhaps all is not lost.

