So How Much DID Laura Bush Get Paid For That Book?

Yesterday we told you that Laura Bush will be writing that memoir she’d been rumoured to be negotiating, but Scribner, the publisher, refused to say how much they paid the First Lady. Fortunately, gossipy sources offered estimates to the New York Post and The Wall Street Journal.



Incidentally, Scribner, a division of Simon & Schuster is owned by CBS while both the Post and the Journal are owned by rival News Corp, whose book publisher HarperCollins released Laura and Jenna’s children’s book. Hmmm…Have the Bushes soured on News Corp?

NY Post: Bush is said to have received an advance of $1.6 million, according to one well-placed publishing source – although another source said it might have been “a little higher than that.”…

Instead, it’s more in line with memoirs penned by Nancy Reagan and mother-in-law Barbara Bush, both of whom are said to have received an advance of $2 million.

First Ladies often don’t get the biggest advances, but books by Nancy Reagan and Betty Ford, who revealed her addiction to alcohol and pain killers, far outsold their husbands’ memoir.

And how much is that “little higher” figure?

WSJ: Publishing executives estimated the price for Mrs. Bush’s memoir at $3.5 million to $5 million. During a strong economy, Sen. Hillary Clinton received an $8 million advance for her 2003 White House memoir, “Living History,” which was published by Simon & Schuster.

See Also: Laura Bush Confirms Memoir

How Much Would A Laura Bush Memoir Be Worth?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.