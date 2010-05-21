So, How Long Before Hulu Blocks Google TV?

Hulu CEO Jason Kilar

Google announced a new product today that will make it easier, in theory, to watch more web video on your TV. Naturally, the first thing everyone is excited about is the idea of watching Hulu shows on a TV, where they’ll look better than a small laptop screen.Not so fast.



Unless Google and Hulu have some sort of agreement here, there is a good chance Hulu will block Google TV, just as it has already blocked a few other web browsers designed for the TV, such as Boxee and the newer Kylo.

Why? Because Hulu’s owners — three big TV networks — still make the vast majority of their revenue from TV advertising and cable affiliate fees. To get those, they need people watching actual TV on their TV sets, so they can maximise ratings and cable affiliate fees. They specifically do NOT want Hulu competing with actual TV, only acting as a complement.

So they will likely continue to instruct Hulu to kick dirt at products — like Boxee, Google TV, etc. — that are designed to disrupt your natural TV watching habits.

Unless Google offers Hulu something sweet, or Hulu is out with a subscription product by then, there’s a good chance Hulu will block Google TV from showing its videos.

