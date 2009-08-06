So, How Do You Feel About A Non-Profit Job?

Sure, Wall Street is making money again, and those who still have their jobs are making lots of money, but realistically, re-hiring all the laid-off bankers is going to be slooow going.



So, it’s career-change time.

Time Out New York has put together a list of possible post-finance jobs that will allow you to import some of your career skills, and, well, you might find it a little slim. There are some opportunities in green building and health insurance, perhaps — not surprising, since both are industries favoured by the government.

Also, there’s — gasp — non-profit/civic work out there.

Says TONY:

Your new gig: Budget forecaster for a non profit or civic agency

WHY :“You can take a set of raw data and say, ‘Here’s what it all means,’_” says Rich Scardina, owner of Atlantic Recruiters. He had a client who jumped from the finance world to budget forecasting for the Parks Department. “At the end of the day it’s working with numbers.”

HOW TO GET IT:

1 Broaden your résumé in terms of the skill set you have, and avoid buzzwords that someone outside your former industry wouldn’t be familiar with.

2 Start your search online: Government gigs don’t typically use recruiters. New York State posts all its jobs on its website (cs.state.ny.us), and you can find municipality jobs there, too.

3 Convince the hiring manager you’re not out of touch. “Make it sound like you were hands-on and in the trenches,” Scardina says. “For a job at a parks department, they don’t need a former CFO.”

Yeah, you’re not going to be making anywhere near your old salary, but then, that’s probably going to take 15-20 years anyway, so best to just start fresh.

