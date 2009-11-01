So, Has The White House Gone Completely Nuts?

I went on Kudlow last night, where the topics ranged from The White House’s war on Edmunds.com, and the administration’s claim that stimulus has saved 1 million jobs at the cost of $250 billion.



Also on were Jeremy Anwy of Edmunds.com, and MIke Flynn, the editor of Andrew Breitbart’s BigGovernment.com, which has come out of nowher to become an instant giant online.

We also talked about the stock market. Specifically, whether the bull run (this week notwithstanding) is signalling a recovery, or whether it merely reflects all the money being pumped into the system.



