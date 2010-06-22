So Gen. McChrystal Trash-Talks His Bosses In Bars. Whatever. So Do You

Twitter is aflame with shock and glee that Gen. Stanley McChrystal, America’s top commander in Afghanistan, is quoted as trashing Obama and his aides in a forthcoming Rolling Stone article.



The remarks are said to be so embarrassing that a fuming Obama has summoned McChrystal to Washington to explain himself.

“A gaffe for the ages,” Felix Salmon of Reuters proclaims. “There can be no doubt now about what he really thinks.”

Really?

And what were these mortifying comments, which the Rolling Stone correspondent apparently taped in “bars and restaurants where Gen. McChrystal and his staff gathered to unwind”?

In one, a McChrystal aide referred to National Security Advisor James Jones as “a clown.” McChrystal himself said he was “disappointed” by an early meeting with Obama. McChrystal also apparently reacted with exasperation when he received an email from special envoy Richard Holbrooke, saying, “Oh, not another email from Holbrooke. I don’t even want to open it.”

The remarks have already prompted a groveling apology from McChrystal, who is no doubt worried about keeping his job: “I extend my sincerest apology for this profile,” he said. “It was a mistake reflecting poor judgment and should never have happened. Throughout my career, I have lived by the principles of personal honour and professional integrity. What is reflected in this article falls far short of that standard.”

The reverberations will echo for days. There will be calls for McChrystal’s resignation. Pundits will foam in outrage about McChrystal treating the Commander in Chief with such derision. The Afghanistan mission, whatever it is, will be said to have been undermined. Some will conclude, like Felix Salmon, that this is what McChrystal “really thinks.”

Please.

Sure, McChrystal and his staff should have known better than to let a reporter hang out with them in bars and restaurants (Because when you’re hanging out in bars and restaurants, it’s easy to forget that you’re supposed to be “professional” and instead reveal yourself to be a human being. And in the world of imaging and messaging and communications management, there’s thought to be no bigger disaster than revealing yourself to be human being).

But already, as always, the reaction has gotten way out of hand.

Are these remarks really that horrible? No. Do they reflect what McChrysal “really thinks”? Seems unlikely. What they reflect, most likely, is that McChrystal occasionally relaxes and talks trash when he’s winding down with aides at the end of a tough day.

Raise your hand if you’ve never had a beer at the end of a tough day and pissed and moaned a bit about your bosses or colleagues.

You raised your hand? Congratulations–you should be beatified.

In all likelihood, what Rolling Stone has discovered (and, viewed with the right perspective, it’s a valuable discovery) is that General McChrystal and his staff are just like everyone else: human beings. And given that they’re fighting a war on our behalf, that’s actually refreshing.

Here’s the Rolling Stone article >

