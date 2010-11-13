So Far, The US Mint Has Sold More Silver Eagle Coins Than In Any Other Year In History

The small player’s love for the physical, hard alternative to dollars is smokin’, not surprisingly.



CoinNews.TV:

As of Thursday, November 4, the United States Mint had sold more American Silver Eagle bullion coins in 2010 than in any other year of the coin‘s history.

U.S. Mint buyers ordered 3.15 million of the .999 fine silver coins in October, breaking a streak of four straight monthly declines. October sales combined with the already 255,000 sold in November (150,000 of those on Thursday) lifted 2010 Silver Eagle bullion coin sales to 28,885,500.

