So Called 'Manly' Australian Men Are More Likely To Be Self-Employed

Higher levels of the male sex hormone testosterone are associated with being self-employed, according to Australian research.

The scientists found an increase in total testosterone, which is associated with so-called manly traits such as strength and dominance, increases the probability of self-employment by 10%.

The study, published in the journal Economics & Human Biology, looked at the link between testosterone levels and self-employment in men.

Results showed that there is a positive association between testosterone levels and self-employment, revealing that an increase in total testosterone increases the probability of self-employment by 10%.

The researchers , including Sean Martin from the University of Adelaide, used data on 1,199 Australian males.

