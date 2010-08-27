About MSNBC Host Ed Schultz's Reported Freakout At 30 Rock...

Page Six reports today that MSNBC host Ed Schultz “had a meltdown in the network’s 30 Rock newsroom” on August 12, during which he yelled: “I’m going to torch this f$&cking place!” because he was mad his bosses pay more attention to Keith Olbermann and Rachel Maddow than they do to him.



Inside Cable News points us to this hilarious little tidbit that seems to confirm the Page Six report is true. (Not that we don’t trust Page Six or anything like that. Well, sometimes we don’t.)

Anyway, ICN recalled the following clip from the end of “Morning Joe” from August 13, the day after Schultz’s alleged freakout, in which Joe Scarborough yells, “I’m gonna torch this plaaaace!” as he’s walking off the set.

It proably seemed awfully weird and random to viewers at the time, but he was clearly mocking Schultz. Wonder if he’s catching any flack for it from higher-ups now that the story’s out.

Here’s the video:



