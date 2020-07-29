Zack Snyder says his 'Justice League' won't incorporate any Joss Whedon footage: 'I would destroy the movie'

Justice Con Zack Snyder says there is ‘no chance on Earth’ anything Whedon shot after he left ‘Justice League’ will appear in his version of the film on HBO Max.

Zack Snyder’s vision for “Justice League” is finally coming to HBO Max in 2021.

During an hour-long conversation for Justice Con, Snyder clarified his version of the movie will not contain any reshoots filmed after he stepped down as director.

Snyder said he’s working off of a 2017 cut of the film he delivered to the studio.

“I would set it on fire before I would use a single frame that I did not photograph,” said Snyder. “That is a f—ing hard fact.”

In case there was any doubt, Zack Snyder’s version of “Justice League” will not contain any footage director Joss Whedon shot for the film.

“There would be no chance on Earth a shot that is made prior or after I left the movie [is in ‘Justice League.’ I would destroy the movie,” said Snyder during a panel for Justice Con on Saturday when asked if any of Whedon’s footage will appear in his “SnyderCut.”

Warner Bros. Zack Snyder is seen in a behind-the-scenes photo from ‘Justice League’ with Ben Affleck and Gal Gadot.

Snyder took part in the inaugural two-day event hosted by The Nerd Queens, Cole and Nana, and Wonder Meg. The event brought together Snyder and some cast and crew of “Justice League” while raising awareness for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Snyder stepped down from “Justice League” in 2017 after the death of his daughter by suicide. His wife, Deborah, was a producer on the movie.

Fans rallied for Snyder’s cut of the film for years using the hashtag #ReleasetheSnyderCut. Earlier this year, Snyder surprised fans when he announced it’s coming to HBO Max in 2021 after a livestream of his 2013 film, “Man of Steel.”

“I will never see an image of Henry Cavill with a mustache in the work that I did,” Snyder said after he debuted a new clip from “Justice League” featuring Cavill’s Superman in the character’s iconic black suit.

Warner Bros. via Justice Con Snyder shared a small unfinished snippet of ‘Justice League’ featuring Henry Cavill in Superman’s black suit.

Cavill famously did reshoots of the film with a mustache he needed to keep for Paramount’s “Mission: Impossible 6.” As a result, Warner Bros. famously had to remove the mustache in post-production. It became a sore subject of conversation after the film’s release when fans pointed out that Cavill’s upper lip looked odd in the final film.

Snyder said he’s working off of a cut of the film he originally delivered in February 2017, which will feature much more of Ray Fisher’s Cyborg character in addition to Superman in his black suit. The director said he has never seen the 2017 theatrical cut of “Justice League.”

“Anything you see in this movie that reminds you of the other theatrical release, which again famously, I literally have never seen, would be because that was a thing I had done and was being borrowed for that Frankenstein’s monster that you guys got,” said Snyder.

You can watch Snyder discuss his cut of “Justice League” below. A teaser with new footage will be revealed August 22 during Warner Bros.’ DC Fandome event.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g_Kg6Cxwn18?start=2148

