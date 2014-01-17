The 9 Biggest Snubs And Surprises From The Oscar Nominations

ABC See who got left off this year’s list of Oscar nominees.

The 86th annual Oscar nominations were announced early this morning.

“American Hustle” and “Gravity” both came out on top, with each film receiving 10 nominations apiece.

It was a solid year for Australian talent too, with Cate Blanchett nominated in the Best Actress category for her role in Woody Allen’s Blue Jasmine.

Designer Catherine Martin scored a double nomination for costume design and production design on The Great Gatsby.

Beverly Dunn is also up for production design on The Great Gatsby.

While we’re pretty satisfied with this year’s list of nods, there were a few big surprises and snubs.

If you missed the announcement, you can check out all the noms here.

SURPRISE/SNUB: Emma Thompson didn't get a Best Actress nod for 'Saving Mr. Banks,' but her BFF Meryl Streep scored a nod for 'August: Osage County' -- despite not even being nominated for a Golden Globe. SURPRISE: Jonah Hill got his second Best Supporting Actor nomination for 'The Wolf of Wall Street.' SNUB: No love for 'Lee Daniels' The Butler' -- not even Oprah! It was the talk show queen's first film role in 15-years, and the critics praised her performance. SURPRISE: 'Philomena' gets a Best Picture nod! And star Judi Dench is nominated for Best Leading Actress, too. SNUB: Despite critical acclaim, 'Her' actor Joaquin Phoenix, 'All Is Lost' star Robert Redford, and 'Captain Phillips' Tom Hanks weren't nominated for Best Actor. SURPRISE: But 'Captain Phillips' star Barkhad Abdi got a Best Supporting Actor nod in his first film role ever. The former limo driver got the gig after answering an open casting call in Minnesota. SNUB: No love for Ryan Coogler's directorial debut and Sundance favourite 'Fruitvale Station,' which was picked up the Weinstein Company. SURPRISE: Late actor James Gandolfini doesn't get a Best Supporting Actor nod for his performance in the posthumously released 'Enough Said' -- despite being nominated for both SAG and Independent Spirit Awards. SNUB: No Best Picture nod for 'Inside Llewyn David' or acting nom for star Justin Timberlake. Now see who's having a good morning in Hollywood... A complete list of Oscar nominations >

