Snubbed iPhone 1.0 Partner: Don't Blame Us For iPhone 3G Activation Debacle!

For the second year in a row, first-day iPhone buyers are feeling the pain of early adoption. This year’s issue: A problem with Apple’s (AAPL) iTunes software that’s not letting AT&T (T) fully activate subscribers’ phones in their retail stores. This means much teeth-gnashing from the poor souls who’ve stood in line to get the gizmos, only to be told they can’t use them quite yet.



While a bit of a black eye for Apple and AT&T, one company’s shareholders rejoiced today: Synchronoss, the company that once powered Apple’s activate-your-iPhone process — and got the boot this year for AT&T’s in-store iPhone 3G activation system.

Synchronoss (SNCR) stock is up 11% today to $10.09 — presumably because AT&T and Apple’s woes are making Synchronoss’s service look a lot better. So what is going wrong today, and what could Synchronoss have done to make things right? You got us. A Synchronoss rep referred us to AT&T, which referred us to Apple, which hasn’t yet responded to our query.

Know more? Reach us in comments below, via email to [email protected], or via our anonymous tips box.

See Also:

A 3G iPhone Loser: Snubbed Activation Firm Synchronoss

Apple iPhone Buyers Love, Hate Their New Toy. Here’s How To Listen To Them Live

Apple To Ship 1 Million iPhones This Weekend, Says RBC

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.