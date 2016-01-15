This MP just ruined Star Trek for everyone by doing the Vulcan salute in Parliament

On Thursday afternoon, Scottish National Party MP Philippa Whitford finished her speech to the House of Commons during a debate on space policy by saying “live long and prosper” and giving a Vulcan salute.

You can watch the cringe-making moment below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The salute wasn’t the only Star Trek reference in Whitford’s speech, she also read out a message from William Shatner himself, urging British lawmakers to follow the tenets of Star Trek as they debated the space industry.

Space is one of the last known frontiers, mostly untouched by mankind and his politics. In opening a debate on this subject, it is is my hope that you take the tenets of Star Trek’s prime directive to universally and peacefully share in the exploration of it. I wish you all a wonderful debate. My best, Bill.

NOW WATCH: Obama has been getting the best of Trump for years



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.