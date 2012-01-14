Here's Why France Lost Its AAA Rating

Photo: AP Images
France just lost its AAA rating, after S&P downgraded its long-term credit rating by one notch to AA+. S&P first put 15 of 17 euro nations on creditwatch negative back in December.If France were to lose its AAA rating, it is likely that the EFSF would lose its AAA rating as well, since France provides €158.5 billion of guarantees to the EFSF. This would raise the cost of borrowing from the EFSF throwing a spanner in the works for a resolution to the debt crisis.
Although France is generally regarded as one of Europe’s stronger economies, the loss of its AAA rating would be devastating to European efforts to build a firewall that would prevent contagion from spreading through the EU banking system.
But France also has bigger problems than just its credit rating. Fitch recently said France was the AAA country with the most exposure to Europe’s debt crisis.
In 10 years, France's exports have fallen from 55% of Germany's exports to barely 40%. labour productivity has fallen three times in the last four years.
Source: The Economist
France's gross public debt amounts to some €1.7 trillion ($2.3 trillion), or 87.4% of GDP. That's the highest ratio of debt-to-GDP of any AAA-rated country in the euro area.
Source: Der Spiegel
France passed its last balanced budget in 1974.
With growth slowing, it is already going to have trouble adhering to EU rules to bring its budget deficit under 3% by 2013.
Source: Der Spiegel
High costs of employing workers makes doing business expensive — particularly in comparison to neighbouring Germany.
Where German employers pay 29% of gross wages in taxes, French employers pay as much as 49%. A 35-hour work week also makes employees expensive.
Source: Der Spiegel
Italian borrowers owe French banks some $366 billion. That's on top of the $53.9 billion Greek borrowers of them.
Even though Italian PM Mario Monti is doing all he can to get his country's debt under control, the possibility that French banks might have to write down some of their Italian assets is looking increasingly likely.
Source: New York Times
GDP growth was recently revised downwards to -0.1% in the second quarter, but saw an increase of 0.4% in the third quarter. France's bank sees no growth (0%) in the fourth quarter.
With analysts expecting the eurozone to move into a recession by early next year, this trend of low growth does not bode well for economic prosperity in the coming year.
Source: Midi-Pyrenees News and Dow Jones
Nicolas Sarkozy's popularity rating has plummeted. A survey by LH2 (via Le Figaro) puts his popularity rating at 30%.
Meanwhile, an Ifop poll quoted by Le Journal du Dimanche showed that 34% of votes were satisfied with Sakozy's presidency, compared with 48% from prime minister Francois Fillon.
French banks will have to raise $7.324 billion to meet the 9% capital requirement stipulated by the European Banking Authority. However, funding stresses are mounting on French banks as investors worry about bank exposures to PIIGS debt, and some banks could face difficulties obtaining necessary funds.
This would probably put further strain on France's already significant debt burden, as the country will probably not be able to access more funding from the eurozone rescue fund, the European Financial Stability Facility.
rumours circulate that it could soon put the country on downgrade review.
That looked more like a reality when Moody's published a report on October 17 reassessing France's stable outlook:
The deterioration in debt metrics and the potential for further contingent liabilities to emerge are exerting pressure on the stable outlook of the government's Aaa debt rating. Moody's notes that the French government now has less room for manoeuvre in terms if stretching its balance sheet than it had in 2008. France's continued commitment to implementing the necessary economic and fiscal reform measures as well as visible progress in achieving the targeted sustainability improvements will be important for the stable outlook to be maintained.
Now that the EU summit is over and leaders appeared to make little progress towards a eurozone endgame, investors are worried that we could see a downgrade any day now.
The French government's AAA rating is closely tied with its obligations to banks and the EFSF. Since France is responsible for 20.4% of the eurozone's revenues, downgrading the euro rescue fund 'would be a pretty mechanical move,' according to S&P's Moritz Kraemer, who spoke in a conference call after the downgrade watch announcement last week.
While Sarkozy has said that a downgrade would not pose an 'insurmountable' obstacle to fixing the euro crisis, it would make the EFSF a far less effective instrument as its funds would no longer be 'risk-free.' This would elevate the urgency of a crisis fix--for better or for worse.
Challenges to the power of the EFSF (and subsequent European Stability Mechanism) could make it impossible for EU leaders to construct any kind of firewall around the PIIGS to prevent contagion from raging through the banking system.
French borrowing costs rose at its first debt auction of the year, amid chatter of an impending downgrade, but average borrowing costs remain in the lower range.
Unlike Italy and Spain, France is not part of the Securities Market Programme--the plan which allows the European Central Bank to mitigate rising bond yields by purchasing debt on the secondary market.
If the yield on French debt and the cost of insuring rise, fears about rising borrowing costs could be self-fulfilling. The bigger the worry, the higher the cost of French borrowing, which will generate even more fear in the markets.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.