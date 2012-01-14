Here's Why France Lost Its AAA Rating

Photo: AP Images

France just lost its AAA rating, after S&P downgraded its long-term credit rating by one notch to AA+. S&P first put 15 of 17 euro nations on creditwatch negative back in December.If France were to lose its AAA rating, it is likely that the EFSF would lose its AAA rating as well, since France provides €158.5 billion of guarantees to the EFSF. This would raise the cost of borrowing from the EFSF throwing a spanner in the works for a resolution to the debt crisis.



Although France is generally regarded as one of Europe’s stronger economies, the loss of its AAA rating would be devastating to European efforts to build a firewall that would prevent contagion from spreading through the EU banking system.

But France also has bigger problems than just its credit rating. Fitch recently said France was the AAA country with the most exposure to Europe’s debt crisis.

