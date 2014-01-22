Here's What It Looked Like In Snowy Manhattan Today

New York City is getting hit hard by a snowstorm that’s causing massive traffic delays, flight cancellations, and just overall havoc in the city.

Luckily for most of us here at Business Insider, we’ve stayed indoors all day and haven’t had to deal with the chaos associated with this snowstorm (yet). We’ve been fortunate enough to just observe, record, and time-lapse the storm, which you can watch below.

<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> Music: "On the Bach" by Jingle Punks via The YouTube Audio Library

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.