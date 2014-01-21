Major Storm Targets NYC: 6 To 10 Inches Of Snow Expected

National Weather Service The storm total snow forecast for the New York City region.

A snowstorm is targeting the Northeast on Tuesday, followed by bitter cold temperatures that will be 10 to 25 degrees below average, the National Weather Service said.

The storm will move into the Mid-Atlantic on Tuesday, hitting Virginia, the Carolinas, and Maryland by midday, and then head east over Philadelphia, New York City, Delaware, New Jersey, and Boston.

A winter storm warning was issued for New York City and western Long Island, remaining in effect from noon on Tuesday through 6 a.m EST on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service is calling for six to 10 inches of snow in these regions with snowfall beginning late Tuesday morning and continuing through the night. The heaviest snow is expected over the eastern end of Long Island.

Temperatures are also expected to take a nosedive, just weeks after the polar vortex brought record-lows to huge parts of the nation. Winds of 15 to 25 miles to hour are expected, with gusts up to 35 miles per hour. Although the air temperatures is expected to range from 10 to 21 degrees, wind chills could make it feel as if it is 10 degrees below zero on Tuesday night, according to the weather service.

