Today's Snowstorm Is Blocking Private Jets From Taking Off After The Super Bowl

Winter weather didn’t pose a problem during the Super Bowl in New Jersey last night, but it’s messing things up for many of the visitors who came into town on their own jets.

A snowstorm is throwing a wrench into carefully timed departures from Teterboro Airport, a major hub for private aircraft.

Before the game, Brad Stewart, CEO of private jet charter company XOJET, told Business Insider that on Monday, Teterboro would be “incredibly busy.”

That’s because all the planes that didn’t take off late Sunday night — the FAA didn’t allow departures before 11 p.m. — would want to get into the air. To prepare, officials carefully planned when flights would take off and land for most of the week, taking the unusual step of requiring reservations.

But with snow falling heavily on the New York area, flights headed to Teterboro were being held at their origin airports this morning. The FAA now reports that arrival and departure delays are down to 15 minutes or less, but the airport is subject to “rolling closures” — periodic pauses to clear the runway of snow.

It doesn’t help that the smaller aircraft that use Teterboro have a lower threshold for the amount of snow they can drive in, because they have smaller wheels than the airlines that fly into JFK and LaGuardia. Properly clearing a 7,000 foot runway can take up to 15 minutes.

That makes delays “more intense,” Stewart of XOJET said today.

“It’s not gonna be pretty,” he said.

