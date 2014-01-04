Here's How The Blizzard Is Impacting Transportation In New York City

A blizzard has slammed into New York City, dumping about five inches of snow on the ground in Manhattan.

Officials began preparing for the storm Thursday afternoon, but the transportation network in the region is still running with some delays.

Here’s what’s going on:

On the subway system, southbound 6, northbound B, and L trains in both directions are running with delays.

The 7 train is not running between Times Square and Grand Central Terminal.

To keep trains out of the snow overnight, the MTA stored them on express tracks, so some express lines are not operating.

All buses have been equipped with tire chains, and there are delays on several routes.

The Staten Island Railroad is running with delays.

Metro-North Railroad trains are operating on a Saturday schedule, which provides about 60% of service offered on a weekday. The Long Island Rail Road is also running a weekend schedule, with no service on the West Hempstead Branch, and bus service replacing trains between Greenport and Ronkonkoma.

All MTA-operated bridges and tunnels are open. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has lowered the speed limit to 35 mph on the George Washington Bridge, and to 25 mph on other crossings, including the Goethals Bridge and the Bayonne Bridge.

New Jersey Transit is reporting 15-30 minute delays system-wide, and will cross-honour tickets through the end of the day.

