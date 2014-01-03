Over 2,000 US Flights Cancelled As Blizzard Barrels Toward Northeast

Alex Davies

More than 2,000 flights within, into, or out of the U.S. have been cancelled today, according to FlightAware.com, as a major snowstorm bears down on the Northeast. More than 5,000 flights have been delayed.

So far, Chicago O’Hare International Airport has been the hardest hit: 20-two per cent of fights out of the airport have been cancelled, as have 25% of inbound flights. Newark Liberty, Cleveland-Hopkins, and LaGuardia are also seeing high cancellation rates.

Boston’s Logan Airport said on Facebook it will remain open overnight, but expects its last departure to be around 8:30 p.m., and flights to resume late Friday morning.

FlightAware.com’s Misery Map shows how delays and cancellations at O’Hare ripple across the country. Here’s how it looked just before 5 p.m.

Flightaware misery map jan 2 2014 5pmFlightAware.com

