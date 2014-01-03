Over 2,000 US Flights Cancelled As Blizzard Barrels Toward Northeast

More than 2,000 flights within, into, or out of the U.S. have been cancelled today, according to FlightAware.com, as a major snowstorm bears down on the Northeast. More than 5,000 flights have been delayed.

So far, Chicago O’Hare International Airport has been the hardest hit: 20-two per cent of fights out of the airport have been cancelled, as have 25% of inbound flights. Newark Liberty, Cleveland-Hopkins, and LaGuardia are also seeing high cancellation rates.

Boston’s Logan Airport said on Facebook it will remain open overnight, but expects its last departure to be around 8:30 p.m., and flights to resume late Friday morning.

FlightAware.com’s Misery Map shows how delays and cancellations at O’Hare ripple across the country. Here’s how it looked just before 5 p.m.

