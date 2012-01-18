This Lost Snowshoer Survived Freezing Temperatures By Burning His Own Money

In a desperate bid for survival, a snowshower who was stranded on Mount Rainer in Washington for two days says he burned his own money to stay warm, according to the AP.



The trouble began Saturday when 66-year-old Yong Chun Kim was seperated from his group — which he was leading — after falling down a slope, reports KOMO News.

Kim battled freezing temperatures, heavy wind gusts, and nearly 10 inches of snow fall before rescue crews were able to reach him by Sno-Cat vehicle on Monday.

Although the avid hiker was well-prepared for a day trip, he did not have the necessary gear to stay overnight.

KOMO News reports:

He had some fire starters with him and burned leaves to try to keep warm. He eventually moved on to burning personal items, including his socks and then $1 and $5 dollar bills in his wallet.

Kim, who has a decade of snowshowing experience under his belt, returned to his family Monday night in good spirits after being checked out by medics.

