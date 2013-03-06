The Midwest Gets pummelled By Snow

Photo: Weather.com

A big storm is currently covering Chicago in wet snow, and could make its way to major cities in the Northeast later this week. Because it’s March, it’s likely the snow will be heavy and wet, which could mean wide-spread power outages as downed trees take out power lines. There will probably be tons of flight delays and cancellations out of Washington-Dulles and Reagan National airports.



Forecasters aren’t sure how much snow will accumulate in D.C. — the city could end up just getting rain — or where the snow will land in the Northeast. It should be light in New York City and Philadelphia, starting Wednesday night. In Boston and the rest of New England, the snow will start Thursday and linger into Friday.

Because the storm is slow moving, it may cause some beach damage in Plum Island, Mass. and Sea Bright, N.J.

Here are the warnings and watches in effect:

Photo: National Weather Service

