SNOWPOCALYPSE: Blizzard Heads For New York

The weather service is scaring the heck out of people in the northeast, with forecasts of high winds and 11-16 inches of snow starting Sunday afternoon.



Here’s the latest forecast >

Here’s the forecast as of 5AM ET Sunday:

Issued by The National Weather Service

New York City, NY

5:01 am EST, Sun., Dec. 26, 2010

… BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST MONDAY…

A BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST MONDAY.

* HAZARDS… HEAVY SNOW AND STRONG WINDS… WITH CONSIDERABLE BLOWING AND DRIFTING OF SNOW WITH NEAR ZERO VISIBILITY AT TIMES.

* ACCUMULATIONS… 11 TO 16 INCHES… WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS. SNOW MAY MIX WITH OR CHANGE TO RAIN AND SLEET AT THE HEIGHT OF THE STORM TONIGHT ACROSS EASTERN LONG ISLAND AND COASTAL SOUTHEAST CONNECTICUT. THIS WOULD HOLD DOWN AMOUNTS THERE… BUT ONLY AFTER SIGNIFICANT ACCUMULATIONS HAVE ALREADY TAKEN PLACE.

* IMPACTS… EXTREMELY DANGEROUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS DEVELOPING THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING DUE TO SIGNIFICANT SNOW ACCUMULATIONS… AND STRONG WINDS CAUSING CONSIDERABLE BLOWING AND DRIFTING OF SNOW. VISIBILITIES WILL BE NEAR ZERO AT TIMES… WITH WHITEOUT CONDITIONS EXPECTED. STRONG WINDS MAY ALSO DOWN SOME POWER LINES… TREE LIMBS… AND CHRISTMAS DECORATIONS.

* TIMING… LIGHT SNOW WILL BEGIN BY LATE MORNING… THEN BECOME HEAVY AT TIMES THIS AFTERNOON INTO MUCH OF TONIGHT. THE SNOW WILL TAPER OFF FROM WEST TO EAST MONDAY MORNING… BUT STRONG NORTHWEST WINDS WILL PERSIST THROUGH THE AFTERNOON.

* WINDS… .DURING THE HEIGHT OF THE STORM TONIGHT… NORTH WINDS WILL INCREASE TO 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS OF 40 TO 60 MPH. ISOLATED HIGHER GUSTS ARE POSSIBLE ACROSS LONG ISLAND.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A BLIZZARD WARNING MEANS SEVERE WINTER WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED OR OCCURRING. FALLING AND BLOWING SNOW WITH STRONG WINDS AND POOR VISIBILITIES ARE LIKELY. THIS WILL LEAD TO WHITEOUT CONDITIONS… MAKING TRAVEL EXTREMELY DANGEROUS. DO NOT TRAVEL. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL… HAVE A WINTER SURVIVAL KIT WITH YOU. IF YOU GET STRANDED… STAY WITH YOUR VEHICLE.

&&

More Information

… DANGEROUS STORM APPROACHING…

