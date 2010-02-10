SNOWPOCALYPSE: Barclays Bosses Declare It A Casual Day

The heads of some desks of Barclays Capital have told their workers not to bother with the usual dress code. It’s a business casual day, thanks to the snow storm.



Yesterday the firm told employees to “make every effort” to get in to the office. Several employees grumbled about this “business as usual” policy.

“Getting in? Fine. How the **** are we supposed to get home?” one employee said.

(Picture via Twitter user @jimdufresne)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.