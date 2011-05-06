What It Looks Like When You Fall Off A Mountain On Your Snowmobile

If you’ve ever thought it would be cool to take your snowmobile up a giant mountain, this video might make you think twice.



This rider, who filmed the whole thing with his helmet cam, almost makes it to the summit in a matter of moments, only to be sent tumbling backwards … with a 1,000-pound machine tumbling right behind.

Go full screen for the complete terrifying effect. (Video via Wired.com’s Erik Malinowksi)

Motoneige 0 – Montagne 1The rider appears to be OK, but there are few sights scarier then standing up after a fall like and seeing you snowmobile coming flying at you. (Keep watching all the way to the end, when a friend tries to stop the falling snow machine.)

