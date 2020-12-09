Cloud-storage firm Snowflake is now more valuable than IBM after 258% post-IPO rally

Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Snowflake has surpassed IBM in market value just three months after its September market debut.

Snowflake’s post-initial public offer rally of 258% has propelled the cloud-storage firm to a market valuation of roughly $US120 billion.

That represents a 10-times return for investors in Snowflake’s last private funding round in February, when the tech company was valued at $US12 billion.

Snowflake’s10% rally on Tuesday helped propel the stock to a market valuation of more than $US120 billion, surpassing the likes of tech behemoths IBM and AMD.

Snowflake is a cloud-data storage firm that debuted to the public in a September IPO, pricing its shares at $US120. The firm raised $US3.4 billion at a valuation of $US33 billion in its IPO, making it the largest software IPO in history.

As of Tuesday’s intraday high of $US429, Snowflake had staged a 258% rally since going public. Snowflake was valued at just $US12 billion in February when it completed its last private funding round, meaning those investors have registered a 10 times gain if they held their shares through today.

For context, IBM currently has a market capitalisation of $US112 billion, while AMD is worth $US111 billion.

Snowflake’s first public earnings report earlier this month revealed triple digit revenue growth for the company, though the firm is not yet profitable.

According to data from YahooFinance, average analyst estimates expect Snowflake to record $US579 million in revenue for the full year. IBM is expected to generate $US74 billion in revenue this year, while AMD is expected to do $US9.5 billion in revenue this year, according to analyst estimates.



