Snowflake, the $12.4 billion cloud data warehousing startup, files to go public in one of the year's most anticipated tech IPOs

Snowflake has filed papers to go public, setting the stage for one of the most anticipated IPOs in tech.

Snowflake, a dominant player in cloud data warehousing which is valued at $US12.4 billion, plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “SNOW.”

The company reported that its revenue jumped from $US97 million in 2019 to $US264.7 million in 2020. But its losses ballooned from $US178 million to $US348.5 million in the same period.

Snowflake emerged as one of the strangest players in cloud data warehousing which became a hot market with the rapid growth of the cloud, the hot enterprise trend in which businesses set up networks on web-based platforms.

The company was reportedly aiming for a valuation of as high as $US20 billion. Snowflake just raised $US479 million in February at a $US12.4 billion valuation. In total, Snowflake has raised $US1.4 billion from investors including Sequoia and ICONIQ Capital.

Snowflake said it has about 3,100 customers, including 56 clients that contributed about $US1 million in a 12-month period.

