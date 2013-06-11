The NSA Whistleblower Takes Incredible, Often Bizarre Steps To Protect His Privacy

Weeks ago, Edward Snowden, a contractor for the National Security Agency, left his home in Hawaii and checked into a hotel in Hong Kong.



The 29-year-old man responsible for one of the more notable intelligence leaks in American history then waited until he became one of the most wanted men in the world.

“We have got a CIA station just up the road – the consulate here in Hong Kong – and I am sure they are going to be busy for the next week,” Snowden told the Guardian. “And that is a concern I will live with for the rest of my life, however long that happens to be.”

One would imagine that Snowden is intimately familiar with the capabilities of NSA, and what he has gotten himself into. The Guardian details some of the steps he takes to protect his privacy:

In case of hidden cameras, he drapes a large red hood over his head and computer screen when he enters his passwords.

He places pillows under the crack of his door to combat eavesdropping.

He rarely ventures out in public. “I’ve left the room maybe a total of three times during my entire stay,” Snowden said.

