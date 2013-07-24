Snowden's Moscow Lawyer: NSA Leaker Is Planning To Live In Russia And Get A Job

The Moscow lawyer of NSA whistleblower/leaker Edward Snowden tells Russia Today that the 30-year-old is planning to spend his life in Russia.



“He’s planning to arrange his life here. He plans to get a job,” Anatoly Kucherena, a Russian lawyer with links to the country’s intelligence service (i.e. FSB), told RT. “And, I think, that all his further decisions will be made considering the situation he found himself in.”

The situation he found himself in is being stuck in Russia. And the newest development seems like very bad news for the U.S.

Snowden is an elite hacker, trained by the NSA, who gained access and “carefully read” 10,000 classified NSA files.

Furthermore, Snowden knows his way around NSA interviews and the vetting process of the world’s largest spy agency.

Kucherena, who sits on public council of the FSB, has been controlling Snowden’s messaging since July 12.

“We must understand that security is the number one issue in his case,” Kucherena said. “I think the process of adaptation will take some time. It’s an understandable process as he doesn’t know the Russian language, our customs, and our laws.”

Snowden’s disclosures to Glenn Greenwald of The Guardian and others have resulted in the exposure of concrete evidence detailing a domestic spying apparatus of questionable effectiveness that for years has benefitted from weak oversight and misdirection to harvest data.

Furthermore, Snowden’s disclosures — one of largest leaks of intelligence in U.S. history — informed the rest of the world that the NSA, often in cooperation with governments, is collecting their communications too.

The biggest concern right now for the U.S. government is what can leak out of Snowden’s head.

