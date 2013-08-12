Snowden's Father Gets A Visa To Visit His Son In Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — National Security Agency leaker Edward Snowden’s father says he has secured a visa to visit his son in Russia.

Lon Snowden and family attorney Bruce Fein aren’t saying when they’ll visit Russia.

They also say they haven’t spoken directly with Edward Snowden since he fled the United States for Russia, which has given him asylum.

Lon Snowden says he wants his son to return to the United States at some point. But he says he thinks it’s unlikely his son could have a fair trial, given public statements from government officials calling the younger Snowden a traitor.

Edward Snowden has been charged in federal court in Alexandria, Va., with violations of the Espionage Act.

Lon Snowden and Fein spoke Sunday with ABC’s “This Week.”

Copyright (2013) Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

