The 'Snowden' trailer with Joseph Gordon-Levitt goes inside the whistleblower's head

Jason Guerrasio
Snowden trailer finalOpen Road Films‘Snowden.’

The trailer for Oliver Stone’s highly anticipated film about Edward Snowden is now here.

In “Snowden,” Joseph Gordon-Levitt plays the man who was responsible for revealing NSA surveillance activity.

What stands out is that it looks like Stone is going to tell the story as a political thriller, detailing the secretive way Snowden took the information that would make him a hero to some and a traitor to others. And it looks at what exactly motivated Snowden’s actions.

And then there’s Gordon-Levitt’s imitation of Snowden’s voice, which will certainly lead to a lot of talk on social media.

See (and hear) it for yourself here. “Snowden” opens in theatres September 16.

 

