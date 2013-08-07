Bizarre Airport Dating Site Offers Snowden Six Figure Salary Just To Tweet

It looks like Edward Snowden may have gotten just the job he’s cut out for following a month stuck in a Moscow airport.

Chris Matyszczyk over at CNET reports that bizarre dating site MeetAtTheAirport.com (dedicated to hooking people up during layovers) has offered Edward Snowden a salary of $US100,000 just to tweet from their account.

From CNET:

Should you have not heard of this site, it exists in order to get travellers to hook up with strangers from their target sex and disappear into recondite areas of the airport for intense conversation. I am so sorry, the official version is that it’s a “new and exciting place to meet people.” Oddly, the press blurb sent out to accompany this very press-blurby offer merely says that this is an “80K-member Web site devoted to helping people to meet their next professional connection, while waiting for their next flight connection.”

Matyszczyk notes that the company stipulated that Snowden shouldn’t leak any more classified information.

The offer is one of many if you believe Anatoly Kucherena (a council of the Federal Security Service, the KGB’s successor) who said Snowden had been offered a number of jobs.

Though the site’s service would be of little interest to Snowden, who looks like he won’t be travelling anywhere soon and, according again to Kucherena, he has been getting calls from girls.

“When I told him about the people who were calling him, including girls, such Russian girls, he told me ‘Anatoly, I still miss my girlfriend,” Kucherena told Russia Today.

