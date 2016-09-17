'Snowden' star Shailene Woodley explains how Hillary Clinton can attract Bernie Sanders supporters

Lloyd Bishop/NBC Bernie Sanders and Shailene Woodley on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers.’

While doing press for her upcoming movie “Snowden,” actress Shailene Woodley stopped by “Late Night with Seth Meyers” Thursday night and got into issues of politics and the environment, two things she’s passionate about.

Sitting alongside Senator Bernie Sanders, who Woodley was a vocal supporter of when he ran for the Democratic nomination of the President of the United States, Meyers asked Woodley how Hillary Clinton can inspire millennials like herself that were so taken by Sanders’ campaign to support Clinton.

Woodley pointed out that Clinton showing her stance on climate chance would be one that would grab the attention of millennials that are very environment-conscious.

“People want to vote for her,” said Woodley, “people just want to see that what she says is actually going to be followed through.”

One example she gives is the Dakota Access Pipeline, a project that would carry more than 470,000 barrels of crude oil daily from North Dakota to Illinois, however, a North Dakota Native American reservation has said the pipeline runs too close to its main water supply and sacred burial sites. The Obama administration temporarily halted work on the project following the recent protests against it, which included Woodley, who says she was there protesting for a month.

“Hillary has a platform that said she honours the sovereignty of Native American nations, she also has a platform with climate change,” said Woodley. “This is a brilliant opportunity for her to stand up and show millennials where her stance is on this particular issue.”

You can watch Woodley talk on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.