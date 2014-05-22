Here's Edward Snowden Taking A Selfie With Glenn Greenwald In A Moscow Reunion

Glenn Greenwald, the journalist who first disclosed information leaked by former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden, is in Russia today with Snowden.

Greenwald’s partner, David Miranda, posted a pair of photos to Facebook — including a selfie of Greenwald, Snowden, Miranda, and documentary filmmaker Laura Poitras, who was also involved in the early disclosures.

Greenwald said on Twitter that the selfie was taken by Snowden. It was taken in Moscow, but the precise location is unclear.

Greenwald’s visit comes on the same day the anti-secrecy organisation WikiLeaks has threatened to reveal information from the Snowden disclosures that Greenwald said he feared could lead to “deaths.”

Greenwald’s publication, The Intercept, revealed on Monday the NSA can “vacuum up and store the actual content of every conversation” in Bahamas and an “unnamed country.” After some back and forth on Twitter, Greenwald said the publication didn’t reveal the country because it was “very convinced” that doing so would lead to “deaths.”

