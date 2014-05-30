SNOWDEN CHALLENGES NSA: Release All Of My Emails

After the NSA released an email exchange it said was the only one between Edward Snowden and the NSA’s Office of General Counsel, the fugitive intelligence contractor is practically daring them to release all of his emails, telling the Washington Post the “truth will become clear rather sooner than later.”

“Today’s release is incomplete, and does not include my correspondence with the Signals Intelligence Directorate’s Office of Compliance, which believed that a classified executive order could take precedence over an act of Congress, contradicting what was just published,” Snowden told The Post.

In an interview aired Wednesday night on NBC News, Snowden told Brian Williams he had raised concerns many times via email and in-person conversations with supervisors and colleagues. But in a move that seemed to undercut that claim, the Director of National Intelligence on Thursday posted what it said was the only email correspondence found.

“The email did not raise allegations or concerns about wrongdoing or abuse, but posed a legal question that the Office of General Counsel addressed. There was not additional follow-up noted,” an NSA spokesperson told Business Insider’s Brett LoGiurato in an email early Thursday.

Telling the Post that if the White House wanted the truth rather than a careful leak from NSA meant to score political points, Snowden said “it will require the NSA to ask my former colleagues, management, and the senior leadership team about whether I, at any time, raised concerns about the NSA’s improper and at times unconstitutional surveillance activities. It will not take long to receive an answer.”

While we wait and see whether NSA makes public any other emails, Business Insider asked for Snowden’s email communications through a Freedom of Information Act request earlier today.

“I hope we’ll see the rest of [the emails] very soon,” Snowden told The Post.

