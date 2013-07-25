A Bunch Of People Are 'Ready For A Car Chase' At Moscow Airport Where Snowden Is Expected To Leave

A bunch of reporters are waiting in and outside of the Moscow airport where NSA whistleblower/leaker Edward Snowden has been staying since June 23.



Russia Today has a live feed.

Russia’s Federal Migration Service is reportedly providing Snowden with a document that will “guarantee him the same rights and freedoms possessed by the citizens of the Russian Federation,” according to Anatoly Kucherena, Snowden’s Moscow lawyer.

On Tuesday Kucherena, who has links to the country’s intelligence service (i.e. FSB), told RT that if Snowden is granted a one-year temporary asylum, the term “can be prolonged for another year and this can be repeated an indefinite number of times afterwards.”

Journalist Lindsay France, who is on the scene, had this to say:

If #Snowden leaves the airport, get ready for a car chase. pic.twitter.com/UGDzZdBBkh — Lindsay France (@LindsayFrance) July 24, 2013

We’ll keep you updated if that happens, or if Snowden departs out without detection.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.